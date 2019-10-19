Brighton Receives Excellent Report from Auditors

October 19, 2019

The Brighton City Council received an excellent audit report from the city’s auditors at its meeting Thursday night.

Auditors from the firm Plante Moran told council members that they have given the city an ”unmodified” audit – meaning there were no issues or problems encountered. Furthermore, they said the city staff – in particular its finance dept. – have done an excellent job of keeping the city’s financial and accounting records in order.



Plante Moran Associate Tim St. Andrew pointed out that although the city collects taxes for all local units of government – the Brighton Area School District, the intermediate school district, the county, Brighton Area Fire Dept., area community colleges and the Brighton District Library – the city of Brighton only gets to keep 40% of residential property tax revenues to run the city. The majority, or 60% of it, he said, goes to the other entities.



City Manager Nate Geinzer praised city Finance Director Gretchen Gomolka and her department for their hard work in maintaining the city’s spotless financial records. Gomolka has received the Michigan Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement award for 2018 for maintaining the highest standards of local governmental accounting practices, and her 2019 report will be submitted for the award as well. (TT)