Armed Robbery In City Of Brighton

February 1, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is jailed following an armed robbery incident in which police say he shot a woman in the face with a bb gun in a grocery store parking lot this morning in the City of Brighton.



Brighton officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Busch’s shortly before 9:30am for a felonious assault in progress.



While enroute to the call, officers were advised that a man stole a purse from a female who was loading groceries in her car and then shot her in the face as she chased after him.



The suspect continued to flee on foot, however; was chased down by an off-duty Busch’s employee who was able to subdue the suspect until police arrived but not without sustaining his own injuries to the back of his head and eye. Police say it’s unknown at this time if the off-duty employee was shot with the gun or assaulted in another way.



With assistance from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Green Oak Township Police, the suspect was said to be taken into custody without any further incident. Once the scene was rendered secure, officers recovered the weapon and determine it to be a bb/pellet pistol.



Police say the female victim sustained a laceration to her forehead and was treated and released at the scene by EMS. The male victim was transported by EMS to the University of Michigan Ann Arbor for injuries to the back of his head and his eye.



The suspect was subsequently lodged in the Livingston County Jail.



The Department says a complaint will be sent to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review and potential charges.