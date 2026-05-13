I-96 Ramp Closure & Road Project Updates For City Of Brighton

May 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some new closures and road project updates for the City of Brighton.



City Council met Tuesday night.



Regulatory Compliance/ Water Treatment Superintendent Josh Bradley reported they received a communication from MDOT that the westbound I-96 ramp to Grand River will be closed this Saturday from 7am to 5pm to repair a washout. He said they’re hoping it won’t take the full ten hours but traffic will be detoured to utilize the Spencer Road exit to Old US-23 to Grand River.



On Rickett Road, the detour by CSX Railroad began on Monday and is in effect. Bradley noted there was some confusion and they reached out to CSX, which will put out some more signage to make it a little clearer where the detours are. He said there should be better signage and so long as everything goes as planned, that work should be completed by the end of next week.



The project at Kissane and Devonshire is about 95% complete. Bradley said there’s all new asphalt and curb, and crews are finishing up on the concrete collars for utilities - which should be poured on Thursday. He said traffic should be able to flow through there freely after this weekend.



For the road maintenance project, it was reported that spray patch work is expected to start next week, and then chip and fog seal to be completed after that.



Finally for the 7th Street road and water project, Bradley stated the contractor plans to start immediately after school ends.