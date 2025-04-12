Brighton Arts & Culture Commission Presents 2025 Children's Summer Series

April 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free, family-friendly event series that brings music, magic, theater, and more is coming to The AMP in downtown Brighton.



The Children’s Summer Series is presented by the Brighton Arts & Culture Commission.



The series will be held on Wednesdays at 10am, starting June 18th through July 30th. The first event June 18th will feature a concert by Gemini.



A release states the engaging series features “a diverse lineup of talented performers who entertain and inspire young audiences with interactive and high-energy shows. From live music and storytelling to dance and circus arts, each event is designed to spark creativity, laughter, and fun for kids and families alike”.



Attendees are encouraged to grab a blanket, bring some snacks, and “join us for a season of unforgettable entertainment in the heart of Brighton”.



An event flyer is attached.