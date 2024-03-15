BHS Cheerleading Coach Named Division 1 Coach of the Year

March 15, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





Brighton High School Cheerleading Coach Christina Wilson has been selected as the Division 1 Coach of the Year by the Competitive Cheer Coaches Association of Michigan.



In a letter to Brighton Area Schools Athletic Director John Thompson, State Director Jessica Ma said, “This award is based on her outstanding contribution to the sport of Competitive Cheer and the CCCAM organization and her achievement in the sport. This is a great honor as it is voted on by the other Division 1 schools who were in the state finals and shows great respect, dedication and sportsmanship.” The award also puts Wilson in nomination for the overall Coach of the Year award by the association.



Thompson says that Wilson, “is very deserving (of the award). She works very hard and that’s evident in the results.”



Wilson has been the Brighton High School cheerleading coach for the last 12 years and has won numerous awards, both for herself and the Brighton cheerleading squad. This year, Brighton won the KLAA championship, finished a close second to Hartland in the District and regional tournament and finished 6th in the state finals.



The BHS Cheerleading team is led by co-captains Autumn Miller, Stella Marchesotti, Jordynn Carrington and Brooke Lampkins. Wilson’s assistant coaches are Wendy Leons and Kristen Austin, while Kelly Gibson and Hope fryer coach the JV team.



Wilson says there is no easy path to success in cheerleading. In her words, “I want the girls to know that hard work can lead to success - whether in cheerleading, academics, or life." She says further that, “Setting a goal and putting your mind to that goal is the first step to success. I also want them to understand priorities and commitment to themselves and others, and how teamwork and kindness are essential to success, just as much as hard work and talent."



Wilson says her, and the team’s, ultimate goal is winning the state championship. “The end goal is to be champions at state finals. A state championship is in their reach….and totally attainable.”



Wilson will receive her award at the CCCAM Coaches Summit this fall.