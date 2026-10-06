Brighton Chamber Seeks Sponsors for Annual Holiday Glow and Market

October 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Flyers will soon be placed in Brighton area businesses, letting them know the city's annual Holiday Glow and Market is set for Saturday, November 21 -- the weekend before Thanksgiving.



The family-friendly event will run from 1 pm to 7 pm, featuring holiday-themed vendors, live performances on the Holiday Glow stage, live reindeer, choo choo train rides, and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus to lead community leaders in the lighting of the city.



Cooper & Binkley Jewelers is the presenting sponsor, but Jennifer Bond, director of events and sponsorship at the local chamber, says they could always use more.



"It really allows us to create a more magical experience, from the activities we can offer to the attendees, to the services we can also provide, like shuttles and ramps to our Holiday Glow stage, and all the fun things a festival needs," Bond told WHMI News.



All sponsors of $500 or more will get their logo on the main banner installed on the side of the CoBACH building. A $100 sponsorship, will allow your business to be part of the large sign near the Holiday Glow stage.



"I really appreciate the support from the community over the years, and really kicking off the holidays in downtown Brighton," Bond added. "Partnering with the City of Brighton, and all the work they do to make it magical, lit up Amp and all the downtown trees, really bringing the holiday spirit to downtown Brighton."



Any business interested in sponsoring the event can contact Bond via email: JenniferB@brightoncoc.org or (810) 227-5086.