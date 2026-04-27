Brighton Chamber Delivering Meals to Trinity Health Livingston Staff This Week

April 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce is calling on members to support both dayside and overnight staff at the new Trinity Health Livingston Hospital, which was already filled to capacity with patients within its first week of opening.



Chamber CEP Karen Storey told WHMI News they're asking for meals to be provided for upwards of 70 hospital staff members each day this week.



"I was talking with John O'Malley, the president of Trinity Health Livingston, and he was filling us in that within four days they were full and on overload," she said. "So, we just felt let's make them sure they feel supported and appreciated, and not burned out."



"We are looking for meals for us to go ahead and provide dinner and lunch to employees in the emergency department, but also we have expanded it to the fourth floor and the second floor, as the hospital is full and they're feeling the squeeze."



Storey says El Toro took care of Sunday's shift. The Chamber, along with Myers and Myers Law have Monday covered, and Jet's Pizza will provide food on Wednesday.



Anyone interested in providing or helping deliver food to staff at the new Trinity Health Hospital this week are asked to email Storey at karens@brightoncoc.org, or call the Chamber at (810) 227-5086.