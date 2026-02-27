Brighton Central Fire Station Construction Project On Track

February 27, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Brighton Area Fire Authority is giving the community an update on renovations taking place at Station 31 in downtown Brighton.



As WHMI reported last fall, construction began around Thanksgiving after Brighton City Council approved the Central Fire Station renovation, which also includes a nearly 8,000-square-foot addition on West Grand River.



Brighton Area Fire Authority says interior renovations continue and the exterior shell is starting to take shape. Meanwhile, walls are in place for the new layout, including dorm rooms and work out space. Fire Chief Michael O’Brian also says there will be new brick walls and doors coming off the building.



The project is expected to be completed in December. A link to the article about Station 31 from September is posted below.