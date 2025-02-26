Brighton Business Resource Expo: Connect, Learn, & Grow

February 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Business Resource Expo is approaching next week offering participants and consumers a chance to “connect, learn, and grow”.



The Expo is described as a “dynamic event filled with networking, learning, and inspiration! Whether you’re launching a startup, expanding your business, or looking to build strong industry connections, this is an event you won’t want to miss”.



It’s designed to empower both aspiring entrepreneurs and established businesses with the tools, connections, and insights needed for success.



The Expo takes place next Thursday, March 6th from 3 to 7pm at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township.



The featured speaker is Nicole Dietrich, the Business Development Manager at Lake Trust Credit Union.



The special guest is Paula Tutman, an Emmy-Winning, Hall of Fame Journalist and Entrepreneur.



Guest speakers include SBDC State of Michigan, Amanda Binder, a Certified Global Business Professional and Consultant; and SCORE Mentor Craig Lesley.



SCORE and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will offer expert guidance for startups and growing businesses. Lake Trust Credit Union will be on hand to provide insights on business funding, types of capital, and key financial resources to help businesses launch and expand.



There will also be various networking and growth opportunities.



The event is put on by the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce.



President and CEO Gavin Johnson told WHMI this year is unique in that they’re building a learning component into the event and will feature a guest speaker every 30 minutes who is an expert in business entrepreneurship. He said local business owners can learn from experts - especially if someone is a young, aspiring business person.



Johnson noted consumers can peruse a wide variety of businesses with sales on services and goods, while business partners can learn more about how to run a business and new strategies in business from experts.



Registration information for those interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor is available in the provided link.