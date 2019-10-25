Brighton Business Leader To Be Honored By Boy Scouts

A local business leader will be honored next month for his service in the community.



The Boy Scouts of America, Southern Shores Field Service Council, will give Brighton’s Tim Corrigan their Livingston County Distinguished Citizens Award at a reception November 5th. The Distinguished Citizen Award recognizes noteworthy and extraordinary leadership of citizens in communities across the United States. According to the organization, Corrigan, who is co-owner and Vice President of Brighton-based Corrigan Oil, prefers to keep that involvement low-key even though his involvement with Scouting has ensured that more than 1,500 girls and boys in southeast Michigan have access to opportunities to lead and succeed. They say he agreed to accept the award because of the potential to raise awareness and additional dollars for area youth.



Melissa Stricherz, Scout Executive for the Southern Shores Council, said Corrigan’s unassuming, yet impactful leadership has given all youth in Brighton and Livingston County access to programs and services offered through Scouting that will position them for successful futures. “Tim recognizes that there are youth that come from financially challenged circumstances and he works tirelessly as an ambassador for our organization to make sure the playing field is levelled for these youth,” Stricherz said. “We are grateful for his guidance and support.



On the Scouting side, Corrigan’s leadership includes serving for the past three years as Chair of the Nominating Committee for Livingston County. In that role, he leads a committee of 15-20 community leaders, ensuring the success of recruiting new volunteers to fill the district board. He has also helped with fundraising for Scouting in Livingston County.



In addition to these leadership activities, Corrigan serves on the board of directors of First National Bank in Howell and is also serving as Chairman of the City of Brighton DDA, along with several other local institutions.



The Distinguished Citizens Breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. with a reception and then breakfast at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. You’ll find details about the event through the link below. (JK)