Brighton Burger King Remodel Nearing Completion

August 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big remodeling/renovation project at the Brighton Burger King restaurant is nearing completion.



It’s located at 8489 West Grand River and closed down temporarily back in late July for the project to upgrade the entire restaurant.



Owner/Operator Ben Kendzicky purchased five Bruger King locations in Southeast Michigan last November – Brighton, Howell, Highland, Farmington Hills, and Commerce Township.



Kendzicky told WHMI the Brighton location was a legacy store – meaning it was built in 2002 and hasn’t been touched since then so this is kind of a lengthy renovation. He said they’re doing a full remodel with a completely new look and people likely won’t recognize the building.



Kendzicky says it involves a completely new exterior and interior, a new parking lot, and landscaping – “a nice cool and fresh new modern look I think will be great for the City of Brighton”.



Kendzicky noted it’s a new “sizzle” design as part of the overhaul of Burger King and the brand – saying they’re really trying to improve the look of their stores, the taste of their food, and the overall guest experience. He pointed out the new changes have been really well received but also as a brand as a whole, they just surpassed Wendy’s and are now the number two burger brand in the United States for sales and guest satisfaction.



Kendzicky described the new design for the Brighton location as modern with a lot of new lighting, and a “really fun bun booth”, which is a big orange booth that looks like a Whopper bun.



This marks week five of construction, which should be wrapping up in the next week or so and a big grand opening celebration is set for Saturday, September 12th.



WHMI’s Chuck Edwards and Lori Rigato will be out broadcasting live from 10am to noon.



Kendzicky said their team is really excited and they invite the public to come out for the grand opening – noting the first 100 guests will have a chance to win free Whoppers for a year in addition to other fun prizes and promotions.



More information about the new sizzle design and Burger King’s recent upgrade is available in the provided links.