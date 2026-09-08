Brighton Burger King Grand Re-Opening September 12th

September 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The community is being invited to celebrate the grand re-opening of its newly redesigned Brighton Burger King Restaurant this weekend.



The grand re-opening is this Saturday at the restaurant at 8489 W. Grand River from 9:30 - 11:30am. WHMI will be broadcasting live.



The free, walk-up event is open to the public and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live entertainment, giveaways, and Free Whopper® Sandwiches for a Year for the first 100 guests.



The newly redesigned “Sizzle” restaurant is a total transformation of the Brighton Burger King location. The new restaurant has completely rebuilt interior and exterior elements, all designed to enhance the guest experience. Guests can expect significant digital enhancements, updated drive-thru and pickup experiences, signature design features such as the “King Booth”, and more.



The “Sizzle” design concept is part of the Burger King brand’s goal of achieving 85% to 90% modern-image restaurants across the U.S. by 2028. The modernization efforts are gaining significant moment and results, with Burger King recently being named the second-largest burger chain in the country.



Brighton’s local Burger King Franchisee Benjamin Kendzicky said “We’re thrilled to open the doors to this beautiful new restaurant in Brighton, a long-overdue upgrade for the community. This redesign will set a new standard for what the Brighton community can expect from their local Burger King, and we can’t wait to get started.”



A ribbon-cutting ceremony is part of the festivities. Representatives from Burger King, the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, and other local partners will join for the official opening celebration.



Live entertainment, swag and giveaways, and activities will be available throughout the event for guests of all ages.