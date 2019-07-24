City of Brighton Offering Curbside Brush Pick Up After Storms

July 24, 2019

The City of Brighton is offering a pick- up service for residents who were hit hard by falling brush this past weekend.



Due to the storms that tore through the area last week, Brighton is offering a curbside brush pick up service for city residents. City DPW crews have already been out collecting brush and will continue to through next week. Residents are asked to have all brush they wish to have removed to their curbs by this coming Monday. This special pickup is only for debris caused by the storm. Regular yard waste and maintenance debris should still be put in the brown compostable bags or put to the curb in bundles for Waste Management to pick up as part of the regular yard waste pick up service. The City asks that all limbs be less than 8-inches in diameter and cut to lengths that are manageable for crews. Three –to- 4 feet is ideal; logs and stumps cannot be accepted.



Any further questions should be directed to the DPW, at (810) 225-8001. (MK)