BHS Garners State Title in Boys' Cross Country

November 3, 2019

The Brighton High School boys’ cross country team won the state Division 1 title Saturday, defeating Dexter, 136-154. Senior Jack Spamer finished third in individual competition and Zach Stewart finished fourth. The Brighton High School girls’ cross country team also did well, finishing fourth in Division 1 of the state meet, held at the Michigan International Speedway in the Irish Hills. (TT)