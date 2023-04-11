Brighton Boy Scout Eagle Project Helps Homeless

April 11, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local Boy Scout has completed his Eagle Project that involved distributing 100 personal hygiene packs for homeless individuals in Detroit.



Life Scout Basil Nowling, a member of Brighton Boy Scout Troop 350, recently completed his Eagle Scout Service Project where he conceived, fundraised, and led his troop in making and distributing personal hygiene packs for homeless individuals in Detroit.



The Eagle Scout Project is one of the last requirements a scout must complete before earning Scouting’s highest award. The purpose of the project is for Eagle Scout candidates to show leadership on a project that benefits the community.



The 17-year-old Nowling is a senior at Brighton High School. He said it was very important that his project help a lot of people and have a great impact on the people who needed it most. He noted that a lot of Eagle projects involve building something, but he chose his project because it would help more people right away.



To complete the project, Nowling first contacted the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit about his idea and to see whether they would help sponsor the project. Next, he came up with a detailed proposal to present to a Boy Scout review board to approve the project. Once approved, Nowling set up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for his project. After the money was raised, he purchased all the necessary items needed to assemble his project. On March 18th, he led volunteers from his Troop in assembling the packs. The following week they were delivered to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.



For the project, Nowling raised $2,384.36 from 40 individual donors. All proceeds went to purchase the items for the personal hygiene packs as well as cover the cost of delivery.



Nowling said “what he learned most from this project is that if you work hard you can achieve great things. This project was one the hardest things I have ever done and I learned that being a leader takes a lot of work, patience, and planning. This project really grew my experience as a leader and what I learned will really help me grow as one.”



Nowling’s last step to Eagle will be successfully passing his National Eagle Scout Board of Review, where he will make a report on his project and discuss how scouting has contributed to his development as an individual.