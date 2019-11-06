Brighton Bond Passes Along With Other School Funding Proposals

November 6, 2019

Area voters supported school funding ballot issues in Tuesday’s election.



A $59.4 (m) million bond issue passed by 350 votes for Brighton Area Schools, which does not increase the current tax rate. The funds will be used for a multitude of improvements including roofing and school parking lots as well as STEAM center additions for each of the four elementary schools, plus STEAM center upgrades at Maltby Intermediate School and Scranton Middle School. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI the district now gets to take the next step forward and the kids and community will have a lot of new things to work with in their classes, which creates a lot more opportunities.



Gray says he’s excited for the future of BAS and they really appreciate the support of the community and the trust they have so now it’s time to get to work. Gray says they worked very hard on the 2012 bond to accomplish and finish everything they promised and did it well, adding they’ll do the same with this bond. He said they appreciate the support and really look forward to continuing to move the school system and community forward, recognizing that it is a lot of work but they’re ready to do it and excited. Gray says there will be several months of design work but they hope to have some projects started this upcoming summer that might not necessarily need as much design work to happen. He says in the next couple of months they’ll put out a bond schedule that will allow the public to see exactly what projects are going to happen and when.



In Pinckney Community Schools, a Headlee Millage Renewal was on the ballot along with a 3-mill restoration that will keep the millage whole at 18-mills. Both measure passed, which will allow the district to maintain millage levels through 2026. The renewal will result in no cost increase to primary homeowners.



In Fenton Area Public Schools, a sinking fund renewal proposal passed by a large margin that will support the maintenance, repair and construction of school buildings. The current .8999 mills will be levied for another three years, meaning no tax increase for voters. The funds will pay for a variety of projects in the district’s six school buildings and other facilities including athletic complexes.



In Huron Valley Schools, a pair of ballot questions both passed. A $182 (m) million bond issue passed with 72% of the vote. The funds will allow the district to make improvements at all schools buildings and athletic complexes, along with security upgrades and new technology. The other request approved by voters was a sinking fund millage renewal. The request was structured so that if both measures passed, there would be no increase to the tax rate.



Complete local election results can be accessed on the Livingston County Clerk’s webpage. That link is provided. (JM)