Conely Subject Of Board Of Education Closed Session

April 12, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The subject of a closed-door session by the Brighton Board of Education Monday night on an alleged ethics violation “came out well,” according to a fellow board member.



According to unnamed sources, the meeting revolved around Board Treasurer John Conely.



Reached Tuesday by phone, Conely stated that he “can’t say a word” about the subject of discussion. But Conely defended his actions and positions during his years on the board, saying, in his words, “Everything I have done for the betterment of the schools and the kids, and not for myself.”



At a meeting last month, Conely broke accepted board decorum by rising from his chair and making finger-pointing accusations against both Board President Roger Myers and Supt. Matthew Outlaw. However, it could not be confirmed whether that was the subject of Monday's closed meeting. Myers, also reached Tuesday by WHMI, said he was prohibited by the rules regarding closed door meetings from saying anything. Myers said, quote, “I can’t comment on what happens during closed sessions.”



Board Vice President Bill Trombley, who is generally on the same side of issues as Conely, said the meeting turned out better than expected for the latter. “In my opinion, things went well,” Trombley said, "better for him than what I thought it was going to be.” Trombley, who said he couldn’t go into further detail about what happened, said it was Conely who had requested the closed session. He said that had Coney been censured by the board, according to the board rules, “It would’ve had to go into open session.”



Conely has been the subject of occasional controversy during his three terms in office due to his positions on various matters - most notably his adversarial stance against the union representing Brighton teachers. He originally served two four-year terms that ended in 2018, took a two-year hiatus and in 2020 was elected to another four-year term that ends on Dec. 31, 2024.



Conely told WHMI Tuesday he hasn’t decided whether he will run for a fourth term. He ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners in 2016. He owns Conely Auto Sales on Grand River in Genoa Twp., and a 5.5-acre property he formerly owned on Flint Road was sold to a developer and is now nearing completion as “Conely Square”.