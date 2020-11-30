BAS Board Of Education To Consider Teacher Contract

November 30, 2020

The Brighton Board of Education will meet Monday night to dispense with some unfinished business caused by the cancellation of an earlier meeting.



The board was to meet this past Monday, but the virtual meeting on Zoom had to be cancelled due to technical issues. Other online meetings around Livingston County had to be cancelled as well that day due to Internet problems.



At Monday night’s meeting, which starts at 6pm, the board will act on the tentative agreement between the board and the Brighton Education Association, which represents about 325 Brighton teachers, on salary and other annual re-openers in their 3-year contract, which is in its second year. The teachers’ group has already ratified the contract, according to BEA President Barry Goode.



Among the agreement’s terms are that teachers would receive a 2.2% increase over their current salary for the 20-21 school year, retroactive to Sept. 1st. Next year, teachers would get an increase of 1.5% over the 20-21 pay rate. However, if the state decreases the per-pupil funding level by $400 or more, the pay increase would only be 1%. On the other hand, should per-pupil funding increase by $200 or more, teacher salaries would see an increase of 1.75% over the 20-21 pay level. It would also provide an additional 2.3% increase for teachers who complete 30 hours of professional development provided by the district over the remaining two years.



The lack of a contract when the new school year began caused a tense atmosphere in the schools. On several occasions, teachers assembled outside the BECC building, where the school board meets, demanding the contract be settled. The BEA also filed two Level III grievances against the school district regarding sanitation and social distancing matters related to the coronavirus pandemic. The grievances were ultimately denied.