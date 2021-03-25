Brighton Board Approves Laptop Purchase

March 25, 2021

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





At its regular meeting this week, the Brighton Board of Education approved the purchase of 110 HP Probook laptop computers at a cost of $70,180.



The computers, which are priced at $638 apiece, will be used by teachers and other staff. The new computers are part of the $59.4 million bond issue passed by voters in November of 2019. They represent the first set of laptops being procured under the bond issue, and there will be additional purchases in the future.



Board approval came after a sealed bid process through the REMC Association of Michigan. REMC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit established in part to save school districts money through statewide cooperative purchasing.



The laptops will replace outdated computers obtained from the district’s 2012 bond issue.