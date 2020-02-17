Deadline Nearing To Complete Brighton Biennial Survey

Residents in the City of Brighton only have a couple weeks left to complete a survey that ranks various city services and programs as well as issues of importance.



Every two years, the City sends out a survey in order to assess citizen satisfaction and gather input. Two weeks ago, the City sent out mailers to residents but says more feedback is still needed. Officials say participation in the survey helps provide valuable feedback on the development and implementation of City policy and service delivery. The 2020 survey consists of roughly 30 questions with the first section dedicated to city services, asking respondents to rate their levels of satisfaction with several services, programs, activities, and City Council’s Seven Stated Goals. Another section deals with policies and dedicates a large portion towards gaining feedback on potential marijuana-related businesses in the city. Residents in 2018 voted in favor of Proposal 1which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana by 12-points, and several questions on the survey ask deeper questions, like where should such businesses be allowed. The survey also asks about interactions with city staff and basic demographics.



The survey will officially close in two weeks and then the information will be compiled. The link to the survey is provided. (JM)