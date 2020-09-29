Brighton Bicyclist Killed In Huron County Crash

September 29, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A local man riding a bicycle was killed over the weekend after a crash with a vehicle in Huron County.



Deputies with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office were called out around 4pm Saturday to the area of Limerick Road near Maxwell Road in Chandler Township, southeast of Caseville, for a crash involving an SUV and a bicycle. A preliminary investigation indicated 58-year-old Lawrence J. Buescher of Brighton was riding a bicycle west on Limerick Road when the crash occurred. A 2014 GMC Acadia driven by a 33-year-old Pigeon man, also headed west on Limerick Road, was said to have impacted Buescher.



Buescher was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the GMC Acadia was not injured. The fatal crash remains under investigation.



Sheriff’s deputies were assisted on scene by the Caseville Police and Fire Departments, Scheurer Ambulance Service, and an investigator from the Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office.