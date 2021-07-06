Brighton Board Of Education Selects New Elementary School Principal

July 6, 2021

Hilton Elementary School in Brighton has a new principal.



He is Cody Rudolph, who has been the assistant principal at South Lyon East High School for the past four years. He will replace Jeff Eisele, Hilton’s principal for the last seven years, who retires, effective July 31st. The Brighton Area Schools Board of Education recently approved the selection on a unanimous vote.



In his resume, Rudolph said his career objective “is to work as a building administrator for a progressive school system where student learning is the highest priority.” Prior to coming to South Lyon, Rudolph was assistant principal and director of curriculum at Taylor Truman High School, from 2013-2017. He began his educational career as a teacher at Ypsilanti Lincoln High School and at two charter academies. Rudolph was chosen to be Hilton principal from what Board President Roger Myers says was an “excellent” pool of 52 highly qualified candidates.



He was raised in Marlette, in Michigan’s Thumb. His wife, Angela Hardesty, is chief financial officer at the 242 Church in Brighton. The couple has three sons, aged from 4 to 9, and all attend the Brighton Area Schools.



Myers tells WHMI that, in his words, “We think (Mr. Rudolph) is going to be an excellent addition to the community.” Rudolph’s children won’t have any adjusting to do as they already attend the Brighton Area Schools. The selection team that interviewed the candidates and arrived at Rudolph as its recommended choice was composed of Brighton teachers, principals from other district schools, and parental representatives. Rudolph says he’s “ecstatic” to be starting his new position at Hilton School, saying he wants to have an impact on the school and community.



Although he doesn’t start in his new position until August, Rudolph says he has already been working with outgoing Hilton Principal Jeff Eisele and getting familiar with his new job responsibilities. Rudolph says that taking on a principalship in Brighton is, in his words, “a unique opportunity.”