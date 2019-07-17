Brighton Baby In Critical Condition After Abuse Incident

A local baby is in critical condition due to what police say is child abuse.



Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford says they were called Tuesday by Child Protective Services and advised of a possible child abuse case involving a one-year-old boy, who was transferred to Detroit Children’s Hospital from St. Joseph’s Woodland in Brighton on a ventilator with injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome. The child is still suffering from seizures and was last listed in critical condition.



The incident reportedly occurred Monday at an apartment in Brighton where the child was pushed down on the floor three times, causing him to strike his head, and then shaken feverishly by his mother’s live-in boyfriend. Chief Bradford says the boyfriend, who was cooperative with the detective and officers, was placed into custody and is currently lodged at the Livingston County Jail awaiting arraignment.



The mother, who is pregnant with the boyfriend’s child, was also cooperative as she was in the same room when the incident occurred. However, no formal charges have been filed against her, although the case remains under investigation. (JK)