BHS Auto Tech and Robotics Coach Resigns

August 13, 2019

Rocky Roberts, the highly respected Brighton High School automotive technology program teacher for the last several years, is resigning to take a position at Washtenaw Community College.



Roberts has also been the Brighton High School TechnoDogs Robotics team coach. He and head volunteer coach Nathan Hogge, one of over 20 parent volunteers, helped mentor the TechnoDogs to the FIRST World Robotics championship this past spring.



Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that Roberts will definitely be missed. Gray adds that Roberts’ position as coach of the robotics team may even be a bigger loss to the district. Gray says the position has already been posted and, with the start of school less than two weeks away, the district is working hard to get a qualified replacement. (TT)



Picture courtesy of Tim Robinson and The Livingston Post.