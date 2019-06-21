Brighton Attorney Appointed To Livingston County Circuit Court

A local circuit court vacancy has been filled with the appointment of a Brighton attorney.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today appointed Matthew J. McGivney to the 44th Circuit Court, replacing David Reader who previously stepped down. Whitmer said that McGivney is, “a well-known, well-liked, and well-respected attorney who has spent his career ensuring that the law is applied fairly to all Michiganders” and that “His previous experience in the circuit court gives him a heads up in the transition to this new role, and he will be a great addition to the bench.”



McGivney is a partner at McGivney Law Firm, PLLC in Brighton. He began practicing law in 2001 when he joined his father's practice representing clients in domestic relations, probate and estate planning, criminal defense, personal injury, and real estate cases. In 2002, he ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for State Representative in the 47th District, losing to Joe Hune. According to a press release from Whitmer’s office, McGivney has negotiated complex settlements during his legal career and has been appointed as a mediator for domestic relations and probate matters by his peers. He has argued cases in both district and circuit courts, including motion hearings, formal hearings, evidentiary hearings and trials.



McGivney received his Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies in Social Science from Michigan State University and his Juris Doctor degree from the Michigan State University College of Law.



The appointment fills the partial term left by Reader, and ends at noon on January 1st, 2021. McGivney would be required to run for reelection in November 2020 in order to serve the final two years of Reader’s unexpired term. The appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate. (JK)