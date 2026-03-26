Brighton Arts & Culture Commission Meetings No Longer Public

March 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Meetings of the Brighton Arts and Culture Commission are no longer open to the public.



The Brighton City Council approved the change at its meeting Tuesday night.



Mayor Kristoffer Tobbe and Pro-Tem Jim Bohn were opposed, with Bohn voting “absolutely no”.



It was listed as only a discussion item on the agenda under “Brighton Arts and Culture Commission meetings”.



Since it was being voted on, rather than just discussed, it was stated the appropriate place for the item should have been under new business. A suggestion by Tobbe to table the item to the next meeting and get a staff report failed to gain any traction.



The City website states “The Brighton Arts and Culture Commission (BACC) is a 5-member board tasked with supporting fine arts, performing arts, crafts, and culture. The body maintains and promotes Brighton’s Sculpture Garden and outdoor Biennial Sculpture Exhibit”. It meets the second Monday of each month at 6pm and makes recommendations to the City Council.



Members currently include Jeri Kay Thomas, Susanne Clausnitzer, Michelle Lanzi, Michael Monroe, and Renee Pettengill – who serves on Council.



The City Attorney commented during the meeting that the ordinance states the Commission is set up as an advisory committee of a public body and has just always met but it is not required to. Further, if a subcommittee or commission of the public body is truly advisory, it is not subject to the Open Meetings Act.



Michelle Whitney, Human Resources Manager/Brighton Arts and Culture Commission Liaison, was in attendance and explained why the body wanted to remove having open meetings.



Whitney said for the last few years, the Commission has revamped the sculpture tour – and even with the St. Paul pocket park mural - many artists want their work to be kept confidential. With an open meeting and seeing, discussing, and jurying artwork, she said there’s the possibility of information becoming public and they need to respect artists' privacy. Whitney added it’s a unique and creative group that has robust conversations to determine which way they want to go, and they’re gearing up for another season of sculptures.



The formal motion that was approved was to “allow the Commission to operate consistent as an advisory body to the City without the necessity of having open meetings”.



Councilman Paul Gipson made the motion but stated he didn’t think one was necessary, commenting they’re basically forcing an advisory committee to do something that the ordinance doesn’t require them to do.



Councilwoman Susan Gardner, who supported the motion, previously served on the Commission. She said there are discussions about artists and their work, payment, and how members feel about different art, and competing artists – which are a more private conversation.



Pro-Tem Bohn commented “I’m a transparency guy and for all of these years it has worked and all of a sudden we gotta have closed meetings, really doesn’t sit well with me”. He said he just "does not see a need for the closed meetings and it sends the wrong message”.



A link to more information on the sculpture tour is provided.