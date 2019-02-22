Brighton Art Guild Logo Used In Phony Fundraising Campaign

February 22, 2019

A local organization is notifying the community about a scam involving its logo being used for a phony fundraiser.



The Brighton Art Guild sent out an email blast today about the situation. The message states it recently came to the board’s attention that someone is using the Guild’s logo for a bogus GoFundMe campaign. Officials say it is not sanctioned by the Brighton Art Guild and is believed to be a scam to garner donations. It appears that whatever campaign was listed online has since been removed. The Brighton Art Guild is a 501(3)(c) non-profit organization that advocates and supports artists, art lovers and the Arts. The Guild will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2019 and represents a diverse group of artists of all ages and all levels who work in many different mediums.



Officials remind that all sanctioned email blasts from the Guild are sent from the official email address: brightonartguild@gmail.com. (JM)