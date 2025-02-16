Brighton Area's Finest to be Honored at American Spirit Centre

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Four of Brighton's finest will be honored during the annual Public Service and Veteran Awards at the American Spirit Centre Monday evening.



They include American Legion's 2024 Firefighter of the Year Sgt. Mark Cirella, Police Officer of the Year Lt. Keven Miller, Teacher of the Year Pat Moore and American Spirit Centre Veteran of the Year Ralph Schlaff.



American Legion Post 235, VFW Post 4357 and AMVETS Post 1775 are hosting the event.



Photo courtesy of BAFA Facebook.