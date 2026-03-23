Brighton Area Schools to Host Informational Meeting on May Bond Proposal

March 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Area Schools is inviting the public to a meeting Monday evening to learn more about the district's bond proposal going before voters May 5.



If approved, the proposal would authorize Brighton Area Schools to borrow $156,285,000 million for building and site improvements to address identified and ongoing capital projects based on facility assessments, community surveys, and community focus group feedback.



While all buildings will get a security upgrade, Hornung and Spencer Elementary buildings would receive secure vestibule additions to enhance controlled entry, according to BAS.



The bond also would address traffic flow issues at Maltby/Hornung, Hilton and Spencer.



Monday's meeting is scheduled for 7 pm at the Brighton High School Media Center.



More information on the bond proposal is linked below.