District Reaches Tentative Contract Agreement with Teachers' Union

June 11, 2019

The Brighton Area Schools has reached tentative agreement with the Brighton Education Association, which represents about 325 teachers in the Brighton Area School district.



Their current, five-year contract is set to expire on Aug. 31st. Typically, agreements with the district’s largest union don’t happen so early in the bargaining process, and Superintendent Greg Gray says he’s very happy that the two sides were able to reach such a quick accord. Gray tells WHMI that, assuming it’s ratified, the three-year contract will have salary reopeners in 2021 and 2022.



Elsewhere at Monday night’s Board of Education meeting it was announced that the district has also reached tentative agreement with about 20 administrators who comprise the Brighton Area Schools Administrators Association. “BASAA”, as it is called, consists of school principals, grade level principals, and dept. directors.



It was announced at the previous board meeting that the district had reached tentative agreement with the Brighton Educational Support Personnel Association, or BESPA, which represents about 65 building secretaries, maintenance, food service and para-professional personnel. All of those tentative agreements could be ratified as early as the next board meeting, which is set for June 24. (TT)