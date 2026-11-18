Brighton Area Schools Receives Highest Rating in Annual Financial Audit

November 18, 2026

Michael Klann / news@whmi.com



Brighton Area Schools has once again received the highest possible rating in its annual financial audit, earning a clean, or "unmodified," opinion from independent auditing firm Maner Costerisan.



The annual audit examines the district's financial records, accounting practices and internal controls. An unmodified opinion indicates the district's financial statements are presented fairly, in all material respects, according to applicable accounting standards.



The results mark another milestone in the district's financial recovery. Brighton Area Schools operated with budget deficits between 2008 and 2015, but has since worked to stabilize its finances through careful planning, consistent monitoring and improved financial oversight.



District officials credit a comprehensive system of checks and balances, along with the work of the finance department, administration and Board of Education, for maintaining balanced budgets year after year.



Superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw says strong financial management is essential to the district's educational mission.



"One of the keys to our district's stability and consistency is strong financial planning, implementation, and oversight. We work very hard as a district to utilize our resources to best support our mission of providing a rigorous, meaningful, and well-rounded education that will inspire each student to achieve their personal best," Outlaw said.



The district's financial oversight team includes Assistant Superintendent for Finance Marc McKay and Director of Accounting Elizabeth Patterson. The Board of Education's Finance Committee, chaired by Board President Roger Meyers, provides additional review of district finances.



Outlaw also emphasized the district's responsibility to taxpayers.



"We are also committed to being strong stewards of taxpayer dollars. I am thankful for the work of our finance team, our administration, our third-party auditors, our Board of Education, and all those who are part of this important work," he said.



District officials say they remain committed to maintaining financial transparency and accountability while prioritizing educational opportunities for students.