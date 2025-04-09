Brighton Students Host Walk to Support District Therapy Dogs

April 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Area Schools is inviting the community to join a fun and heartwarming event in support of the BAS Pack of Dogs - the district’s beloved therapy dogs.



The event will take place at the BHS Track and Field on Saturday, May 17th from 11am to 1pm, where students and families can walk laps alongside the therapy dogs to show their support.



The BAS Pack of Dogs is a dedicated team of 14 therapy dogs that provide emotional support, encouragement, and companionship to students throughout the district. Their presence in classrooms and school activities is said to “help foster a positive and welcoming environment for all”.



Participation in the event is completely free, but students have the opportunity to pledge donations as they walk.



All proceeds will go toward supporting the needs of the BAS Pack of Dogs and their mission to provide comfort and companionship to students across the district.



To add some friendly competition, prizes will be awarded to the school that raises the most money and the school with the highest attendance at the event.



Kaitlyn Lipinski is co-Leader of the Pack of Dogs and commented “This is a great way for students to get outside, be active, and support a cause that makes a real difference in our schools. Our therapy dogs bring so much joy and comfort to students, and this event is a fun way to give back to them.”



The community is encouraged to come out, enjoy a morning of fun, and show support for the BAS Pack of Dogs.



For more information, visit the fundraising page via the provided link, or contact Lipinski at LipinskiK@BrightonK12.com.