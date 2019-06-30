Brighton School Board Approves Hiring of Two New Principals

June 30, 2019

The Brighton Board of Education last week formally approved the hiring of a grade level principal at the high school and a new co-principal at Scranton Middle School. Superintendent Greg Gray said that Matthew Evans and Patrick Borg are a welcome addition to the Brighton Area Schools cadre of administrators.



Evans will be a grade level principal at Brighton High School, replacing Henry Vecchioni, who recently announced his retirement. Borg replaces Mark Wilson, who has been lead principal at Scranton Middle School for the past eight years. Evans and Borg’s salaries will each be about $104,000 per year. Evans is an algebra teacher at Brighton High School, chairs the school improvement committee, and wrote the district improvement plan. He is on the math curriculum and district technology committees, and was in the administrator-in-training program.



Evans began his educational career in 2011 as a teacher at The Bridge alternative high school in Brighton. Borg was principal at White Lake Middle School and before that, principal at Highland Elementary School, both in the Huron Valley School District. He began his educational career in 2000 as a teacher at Highland Middle School. Both Evans and Borg have master’s degrees from Eastern Michigan University. (TT)