Brighton Area Schools Places “ZERO Mill Tax Rate Increase Bond” On November Ballot

August 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Schools Board of Education has voted to place a new bond proposal before voters this November.



Following a narrow defeat in the May Election, the new proposal is for a “ZERO Mill Tax Rate Increase”. The Board of Education and administration said they’ve been discussing the issue for the past two months.



A district-wide letter has been formally sent out to educate voters and the community at large. The letter states the following:



“Dear Brighton Voters,



The following letter is an official announcement that the Brighton Board of Education has placed a “ZERO Mill Tax Rate Increase” bond on the ballot for November 2026. Our district has heard the feedback from the community following the narrow defeat of the May bond proposal, and significant adjustments have been made based on this feedback. The following are key facts about the upcoming proposal:



1. “ZERO Mill Tax Rate Increase” – With this proposal, the tax rate will drop from 2.92 mills to 2.73 mills and is projected to remain at 2.73 mills for six years before it begins to drop again. The drop to 2.73 mills would keep Brighton’s millage rate at the lowest level in the county (Howell is the second lowest at 5.5 mills), the lowest in Brighton since at least 1987, and among the lowest rates anywhere in the State of Michigan.



2. Reduced Scope to Needs Only – To accomplish a bond with a “ZERO Mill Tax Rate Increase,” the previous proposal has been trimmed by approximately 40%. While the May bond included enhancements for our students, this proposal focuses on needs only.



3. Safety, Space, and Replacement Only – Based on the surveys and considerable community feedback received, this proposal will emphasize student safety, academic learning spaces, and infrastructure replacements. Signature projects include a district-wide safety lockout system, secure vestibules, investments in safer traffic flow, roofs, HVAC, mechanical systems, elementary classroom space expansion, performing arts classroom space expansion, science classroom improvements, elementary gymnasiums, and technology.”





The full letter is attached, and a link to more information on the bond is provided.