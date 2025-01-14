Brighton School Board Re-elects Roger Myers as President

Roger Myers was elected for a 5th consecutive year as president of the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education at its annual meeting Monday night. The vote for Myers was unanimous, unlike last year, when he was elected on a slim, 4-3 vote. This time, Myers' name was the only one placed in nomination. The election of officers is the first order of business at the board’s yearly organizational meeting.



In the balloting for other officers, Jennifer Marks was chosen as vice president and, on a unanimous vote, Ken Stahl was named treasurer. Marks won the vice president’s position on a 6-1 vote with Trustee Storm voting no. For board secretary, the names of both Angela Krebs and Alicia Urbain were placed in nomination, with Krebs winning the position on a 5-2 vote, Urbain and Storm voting for Urbain and the remainder voting in favor of Krebs.



Meyers and his wife own the law firm Myers & Myers in Howell. The couple has four children - three of which are graduates of the Brighton Area Schools, with the youngest child a sophomore at Brighton High School. The family lives in Genoa Township.



Two new members were sworn in at the meeting, and the four people elected or reelected to the board last November also took the oath of office. The newest board trustees are Urbain and Katie Tierney, both of whom were elected to four-year terms. The board also named bank depositories, set the dates, time and location for regular meetings, determined its organizational structure, authorized the transfer of funds, and conducted other annual business as required by law.



The board’s next regular meeting will be on Jan. 27th at 7 pm in the board meeting room of the BECC building at East Main and Church streets in Brighton.



