Holiday Volunteer Programs In Brighton Area Schools

December 23, 2020

By Tom Tolen/News@whmi.com





When Matthew Outlaw took over as superintendent of the Brighton Area Schools in early November, he challenged the staff, students and families to find ways to be grateful and gracious.



While Outlaw designated November as a month to be thankful, December was dedicated to a spirit of generosity. From the results, it would seem that everybody rose to the challenge. School district staff and families donated their time to volunteer for the Salvation Army Bell Ringing program at Kroger and Busch’s in Brighton, raising $1,803 in 18 hours, with 18 volunteers. The four elementary schools: Hawkins, Hilton, Hornung and Spencer - in partnership with Brighton Ford - collected 2,500 toys to give to children in need. Brighton High school teacher Karen Storey, who is in charge of the Brighton Area Schools’ Pack of Dogs program, says the district’s social-emotional-learning dogs attended the event and “met” with students virtually on Google meet. Storey also arranged the bell ringing event with the Salvation Army.



Among other activities, the Brighton High School Student and Safe School’s executive board — along with the high school PTO, senior class council and peer mediation — joined to purchase, write, and mail 2,100 “I am thinking about you” post cards. The high school leadership class also sent videos to students who needed some extra cheer. In addition, the Brighton Downtown Passports-Maltby Leadership program and Tot Spot partnered with the City of Brighton DDA and sold $2,000 worth of discount coupons for locals to shop downtown — another program for which Storey can be given credit. Storey says she arranged them because she is proud of her district, and “wanted to share that with (everyone).”



A Bountiful Harvest and Gleaners canned food drive at all schools resulted in 3,000 pounds of food, as well as monetary donations, being collected for those in need. The Scranton Middle School arts program decorated 150 gift bags donated by Jumping All Stars Program Director Renee Nix and gave them to both staff and inmates housed at the Livingston County Jail. Likewise, the Hilton elementary staff and PTO donated 40 loaves of Great Harvest bread to Bountiful Harvest, and the Brighton Virtual Academy arranged and donated gifts for nine underprivileged Livingston County children.



Finally, the Brighton Area Schools Christmas Elf Holiday Giving Program sponsors, school personnel and partners all volunteered their time and resources to the Elf Holiday Giving program. Some 290 sponsors purchased drop-off gifts and wrapping paper for students in need, and 77 Sponsors donated cash, for a total of $71,000 in gifts and monetary donations.



Outlaw said he has been humbled by the efforts of staff and students, and the outpouring of support, financial and otherwise, from the community. He said, “While some have turned inward during this time of crisis, so many Brighton residents opened their hearts seeking ways to help their neighbors and this community. Brighton’s small town roots have shined brightly during this time period, and have perhaps reminded many why Brighton is such an amazing community."