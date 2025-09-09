Brighton Area Schools Extends Free Meals Through October

September 9, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Brighton School Board has decided that students will continue to have free breakfasts and lunches through Halloween.



The motion came as a result of the continued lack of a state budget, which includes funding for schools. A final budget must be decided by the end of September to avoid a government shutdown.



All students in the district have received free breakfasts and lunches for the last two school years. Superintendent Dr. Matthew Outlaw said the school district supplied breakfasts to approximately 4,000 in 2022, jumping to around 24,000 after. Students eating lunch increased from around 40,000 in 2022 to around 76,000.



The district increased their food orders and staff to supply 76,000 lunches. The extra month would give the district time to scale back their operation in a reasonable amount of time.



A budget that doesn’t extend the free meal program would result in a discussion from the board about the future.



Topics brought up for the future discussion included how to ensure students who needed the meals received them and that if the budget doesn’t include money that is specifically be allocated to the program be used in other areas, such as literacy tutors. 57% of Brighton 3rd graders tested proficient or above in the most recent state testing.



The next meeting is Oct. 13.