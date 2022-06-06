Superintendent: Future "Very Bright" For Brighton Area Schools

June 6, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As another school year comes to a close, there were some challenges but more so successes for Brighton Area Schools.



The district is one of a few locally that starts classes after Labor Day. The last day for students is June 15th, with the graduation ceremony for seniors on June 11th.



Superintendent Matt Outlaw says they had a great school year with tons of events, teachers did a great job and students worked hard. Test scores were really strong this year and coming out of the COVID-19 era, Outlaw told WHMI he’s really proud of staff and everyone for buckling down and keeping the focus on students.



Outlaw commented that this school year was one for the history books for sure and it was an up and down year with the Delta variant early on and then Omicron. He said COVID was another challenge this year but by February, they really hit their stride and have had an incredible end of the year.



Outlaw stressed that they really kept the focus on students and going into the next year, they’re hoping to keep on the pathway to normal - which means a pathway to getting better every day.



Outlaw said they’re looking forward to the next school year as they’ve planted a lot of seeds in the district and are working to finalize the strategic plan and where they’re going in the future. He summed it all up by saying "the future is very bright for Brighton Area Schools" and they’re looking forward to seeing how high they can go.