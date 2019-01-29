Donations to Benefit Kids In Brighton Area Schools

The Brighton Board of Education met Monday night and graciously accepted three donations toward programs directly benefiting students.



The first donation totaling $2,500 was from The State Bank and will go toward the district’s “Change for Kids” program in which funds go toward kids in need and lunch accounts that are negative. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI the program has been done for several years and provides help for kids struggling to pay for meals. He says The State Bank has been very generous and they look forward to the partnership every year – adding they know that if kids are hungry they won’t learn as well in class. A letter from Jon Innes with The State Bank says the funds were provided so that the school could meet the basic physical and educational needs of low moderate income families who qualify for free and reduced lunch. He says needs could also range from the basics of toothpaste and pencils to shoes and backpacks. Innes says they understand the materials provide the foundation so that students can concentrate on their educational needs. The only request was that 51% or more of the funds go to children qualified as low moderate income. Innes says that way the district has the flexibility of helping other children that may not have qualified as low moderate income but still have a need. He added they have been very pleased by the response in the community, which definitely increased from last year, and they intend to keep building interest and participation in the program.



Two other donations were also accepted by the board. $1,600 toward participation in Unified Champion Schools came from Special Olympics Michigan. As part of the Brighton Unified Team, regular students join together with special education students to play three different sports and be an example of the power of inclusion. The team plays basketball, football and bocce ball. Last October, Brighton was recognized today as being one of the top 5 exemplary programs in the nation through the ESPN Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools National Recognition Program. Brighton High School was the first and only school in Michigan to receive the honor and Gray says the program continues to grow and there is more support for it. He says the financial pieces really help continue to fund the program whether transportation, uniforms, games, or whatever they’re doing.



The final donation of $5,000 was donated to BHS Robotics by FIRST Robotics. It was stated during the meeting that the kids, mentors and teachers put a lot of time into the program and the donation will be very helpful – further noting the team will be going after another championship this year. The Brighton High School TechnoDogs team took 4th place overall at the World Competition last May. (JM)