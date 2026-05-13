Brighton Area Schools Launch “BAS Bond Feedback Survey 2026”

May 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Area Schools is seeking community and stakeholder feedback following the defeat of its bond issue in the May 5th Special Election.



The district has launched the “BAS Bond Feedback Survey 2026”. It’s designed for resident voters connected to the recent bond election. The survey is anonymous.



The survey states:



“On May 5, 2026, a majority of those submitting votes rejected the proposal to address safety/security, learning spaces, and infrastructure for the more than 1 million square feet of facilities that serve our community's youth each day. As the school district determines its next steps, we are requesting your feedback. If you are willing and able to provide anonymous feedback, we would appreciate your candid responses”.



The survey will remain open through May 22nd and the feedback will be shared with the Brighton Board of Education. The district thanked Brighton Area Schools resident voters that have an opportunity to share their feedback.



The survey can be found on the district’s main page via the top link, or the bottom provided link.