Brighton Area Schools to Host Community Bond Q&A Wednesday

September 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Area Schools will host a community question-and-answer session regarding the district’s November 3rd bond proposal this week.



The session will take place this Wednesday, September 23rd, at 6pm in the Board of Education Room at the Brighton Educational Community Center or BECC building at 125 S. Church Street.



The evening will begin with an overview of the proposal from Superintendent Matt Outlaw, followed by an opportunity for residents to submit questions to a panel that will include industry experts, district administrators, and members of the Board of Education.



The proposed bond, which would authorize borrowing of not more than $90.275 million for improvements to district facilities, was developed following community feedback gathered through surveys, feedback sessions, and a previous community Q&A.



Key Components of the November Bond Proposal



1. Zero Millage Rate Increase - The proposal is structured to result in no increase in the district’s debt millage rate. The district’s current millage rate is projected to decrease from 2.92 mills to 2.73 mills in 2027 and remain at 2.73 mills for approximately six years before declining again, based on current projections.



2. Approximately 40% Reduction from the May Proposal - The November proposal has been reduced by approximately 40% from the bond proposal considered in May. While the May proposal included enhancements for students and facilities, the revised proposal focuses on identified facility and infrastructure needs.



3. Focus on Safety, Learning Spaces and Infrastructure - The revised proposal focuses on three primary areas: student safety and security, educational spaces, and infrastructure needs. Projects identified in the proposal include a districtwide safety lockout systems and secure vestibules, improvements to traffic flow and site safety, roof replacements, HVAC and mechanical-system improvements, elementary classroom-space expansion, performing arts classroom-space expansion, science classroom improvements, elementary gymnasium additions, technology investments, and more.



The district’s bond information, including the full list of proposed projects and additional financial information, is available on the Brighton Area Schools Bond Information webpage. That link is provided.



All residents are welcome to attend Wednesday’s event. Questions may also be submitted to Superintendent Matt Outlaw at outlawm@brightonk12.com or to members of the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education.