Brighton Area Schools' Fills Administrator Positions

October 2, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Brighton Board of Education has hired two new central office administrators — one in the business office and the other in the technology dept. — to fill vacancies.



Approved as the new director of technology at Monday’s meeting was Nick Casteel, the former assistant director of technology and operations in Brighton and the interim technology director, a position to which he was named after the retirement of Chris Turner on Aug. 1st.



Those who watch the virtual board of education meetings on Zoom are familiar with Casteel as the one who has been setting up and running the board’s online meetings. His salary will be $89,694 per year. The board also approved hiring Elizabeth Patterson to replace Marcus Leon as director of accounting. The salary of Patterson, who comes from the Clio Public Schools, will be $87,625 per year. Leon left after five years in the district to become assistant superintendent of finance and operations in the Jackson Public Schools.