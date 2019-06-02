Brighton Area Schools Reaches Contract Agreement with BESPA

June 2, 2019

The Brighton Area Schools and the Brighton Educational Support Personnel Association have reached tentative agreement on a new contract. The pending agreement was announced at last Monday’s Board of Education meeting. BESPA includes about 65 building level secretaries, food service employees, para-professionals and maintenance personnel.



Supt. Greg Gray tells WHMI the membership will get a 2% wage increase, and an additional 2% for taking professional development. Gray says if the BESPA membership ratifies the contract within the next weeks, it will go to the board for approval on June 10th - something he will recommend. The agreement would extend the current contract by one year.(TT)