Brighton Superintendent: Art Program Not in Jeopardy

April 22, 2024

Tom Tolen



Contrary to rumors, the Brighton Area Schools’ art program is not going to go by the wayside — neither now, nor at any foreseeable time in the future. Rumors have circulated the last few days that the Brighton Area Schools’ art program is in line to be either severely reduced or even be eliminated altogether.



However, according to Superintendent Matt Outlaw, that is definitely not the case. Outlaw told WHMI News Sunday evening that art is “not being eliminated, and that has never even been considered.”



On the agenda for Monday night’s Board of Education meeting is an item calling for a reduction in one art teacher's status from full time (1.0 FTE) to part-time (0.6 FTE). The individual is one of eight art teachers in the Brighton Area Schools. Outlaw says the need to slightly reduce art staff was caused by a reduction in students wanting to take art in the fall 2024 term.



In the open letter to parents, Outlaw said, quote, “50% fewer Brighton High School students selected traditional art courses for next year. As a result, we only need 6 traditional art classes to meet the needs of every Brighton High School student that wishes to take art in 2024-25. Aligning staffing with student selections, one of the district’s eight art teachers will have a reduced assignment….We will continue to ensure that our students have rich and vibrant options including the arts, every year.”



Outlaw continued, “Perhaps another question is what students are opting for — our engineering, health occupations/pre-medical science, auto, family consumer science, graphic arts and business classes are all attracting high numbers of students. Many of these classes have strong links to future career interests and many offer specific training that will give our students a leg-up after high school. There are so many great choices for our students to choose from each year and this includes a robust offering of graphic and traditional art classes.



"The district values applied and performing arts. It is required for every student K-6 and we have a strong program at Scranton Middle School as well. We will work to better understand what led to this decline in interest at BHS for next year and we will strive for increased enrollment in the future. Traditional art classes will always have a place at Brighton High School."



The item to decrease the classroom time of the certified art teacher in question next fall is item “E” among the “for action” items on the agenda. The meeting will be held at 7 pm in the board meeting room at the BECC building, E. Main and Church streets in Brighton.



Below is the text of Supt. Outlaw’s open letter to parents:

"Dear BHS families and students,

I am writing today to address a rumor that Brighton High School is eliminating the art program. To be clear, the art department is not being eliminated nor has this been discussed. Our district has and always will value visual, performing, and applied arts.

Students at Brighton High School choose elective courses based on personal interests, needs and career pathways. This winter, 50% fewer Brighton High School students selected traditional art courses for next year. As a result, we only need 6 traditional art classes to meet the needs of every Brighton High School student that wishes to take art in 2024-25. Aligning staffing with student selections, one of the district's eight art teachers will have a reduced assignment.

As a district, we value a well-rounded experience and we respect our students' right to choose the elective courses that best meet their needs. We will continue to ensure that our students have rich and vibrant options, including the arts, every year. If you have questions or concerns, please reach out to me at outlawm@brightonk12.com."

Sincerely,

Matt Outlaw, BAS Superintendent