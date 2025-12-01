Brighton Area Schools Unveils New Apprenticeship Wall

December 1, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Area Schools announced the installation of its new "Apprenticeship Wall" - designed to expand career pathways for students.



The dynamic, student-centered resource is designed to expand awareness of skilled trade careers and to provide immediate access to apprenticeship opportunities across Michigan.



The Apprenticeship Wall allows students to scan QR codes to access real-time information about a wide range of trade careers - including construction, electrical, HVAC, welding, plumbing, and many others. Each QR code connects students to current openings, training programs, requirements, and direct contacts within local trades.



The wall is described as “A Resource That Meets Students Where They Are”.



The wall was created in partnership with Conduit to the Trades, a Michigan-based organization dedicated to raising awareness of the skilled trades among young people, families, and educators. Their philosophy is that many great careers are waiting to be discovered in the building trades. The goal is to provide hope and direction to young people considering their path in life. Brighton’s new wall is another step toward ensuring every student can explore all available opportunities.



With a mission to highlight alternatives to traditional college pathways, Conduit to the Trades develops custom apprenticeship information walls in schools across the state. Each installation features QR codes tailored to the region’s local apprenticeship programs, ensuring students receive relevant and up-to-date information about career options in the trades.



The wall supports all post-secondary pathways.



Tanya Clark, Ed.D. is the newly appointed K-12 Career Readiness and CTE Curriculum Coordinator for Brighton Area Schools. She commented “There was a need to fill a hole for students not interested or not able to go to college for various reasons,” said “The trades are a viable, rewarding option for many of our students. Having instant access to this information empowers them to take those next steps.”



Students, parents, and community members are encouraged to explore the Apprenticeship Wall at Brighton High School, located in A-Hallway next to room A-10.