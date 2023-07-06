New Members Named For BAS Distinguished Alumni Wall Of Fame

July 6, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





Two individuals with rich ties to the community have been selected as the newest members of the Brighton Area Schools Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame.



It marks the second year that the Brighton Area Schools has chosen outstanding Brighton High School alumni for the award.



The Brighton Area Schools Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame was created in 2022 to honor those who have made a significant contribution to their school district, community and region. In announcing this year's honorees, Brighton Superintendent Matthew Outlaw said, in his words, "This is an emerging tradition that will help to tell the amazing stories of what Brighton alumni are doing, near and far.”



This year's recipients include Col. Karin Flood, a 1988 BHS graduate who now lives in the Atlanta, GA area, and Bruce Ritter, a former Brighton teacher and coach, who is now retired.



After graduating from Brighton in 1988, Col. Flood attended West Point, after which she enrolled in the University of Michigan Medical School. Through her many years of service, she served overseas in Bosnia, Iraq, and Kuwait. She also was the Chief of Surgery at the Danall Winn and Martin Army Community Hospitals. Col. Flood is a decorated veteran, having earned two Meritorious Service medals, four Army Commendation medals and many other military honors. Although now retired from the Army, Dr. Flood continues to serve as a medical doctor in Atlanta, GA, with Magellan Health.



Bruce Ritter is a 1971 BHS graduate who attended Eastern Michigan University, where he was a varsity letter winner in track and field. He served as both a teacher and coach in the Brighton Area Schools from 1976-2019 and, over the course of his career, coached 130 sports teams, including basketball, track, and softball. Coach Ritter was inducted into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Hall of Honor in 2021.

Despite being retired, he has been heavily involved in the community and has provided leadership to the Brighton Area School Alumni Association as its president for several years. He has worked on numerous alumni projects, including the alumni hall, the alumni room and golden diplomas.



This is the second year for the Brighton Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame. In its first year, Kate Lawrence, Dave LewAllen and Drew Henson were inducted. The 2023 awards will be presented at a dinner on Oct. 12th at the Brighton High School STEAM Center at 7pm. Both BHS alumni and the general public are invited to attend.