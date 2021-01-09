Brighton Women's History Roll Of Honor Accepting Nominations For 2021 Inductees

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Nominations are being sought for the 2021 Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor.



Since 2003 the Roll of Honor has recognized women who have achieved prominence or significantly contributed to the Brighton community while having lived, worked, or been affiliated with the area for an extended period of time. Honorees have demonstrated distinctive accomplishments that hold an endearing nature to social, cultural, economic, or political well-being of the community.



Over the past 18 years, the Roll of Honor has recognized 103 women and 8 Athletic Championship Honorees. The group includes 10 military veterans, two of the first women in Michigan to vote, and 37 graduates of Brighton High School.



Applications for the 2021 Roll are now open through January 31st.



Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor Secretary/Treasurer Beth Walker said that they hope to hold a ceremony to honor inductees sometime in the summer when more people are vaccinated and restrictions from the governor are potentially lightened. When it is held, they will also honor the 2020 class, which was denied their ceremony last year due to the pandemic. Seven women were selected for the 2020 Roll of Honor. Walker said the ceremonies always prove to be special with friends and family, city officials, and past Honor members showing up to support the new ones.



Nomination forms can be picked up in person at the Brighton District Library, the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, and the BECC Building. They can also be found online at www.brightonlibrary.info/roll_of_honor.

Any questions concerning the nomination process may be made by email at BrightonWomensHistory@gmail.com, or by calling (810) 227-0656.



To hear more from Walker on the application process and about the 7 honorees from the 2020 Roll of Honor, tune in to WHMI’s Viewpoint this Sunday morning at 8:30.