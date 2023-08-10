Brighton Area Historical Society Issues "Then & Now" Playing Cards

August 10, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Collectors should keep their eyes open for historic Brighton retail playing cards, now available at downtown retail stores.



According to the Brighton Historical Society, a special collector’s deck of the “Then & Now” historical Brighton playing cards are available at various downtown restaurants and retail stores.



Each card has a unique old Brighton photo of an early downtown building. Included on each card is a brief historical summary of the building, its address, and the current business operating there.



Each of the featured restaurants and retail stores in the collector's set will be passing out free cards to each visitor that enters their establishment.



There are a total of 54 historic retail playing cards in the collector's set. The Society says that some of the cards in the deck feature historic buildings of the community where no retail or restaurants exist today.



The playing cards are free and only available from the stores in Brighton’s downtown.



Availability may be limited. Questions can be sent to the Brighton Historical Society at Info@BrightonAreaHistorical.com.



A link to the Society's webpage is also provided.