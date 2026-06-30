Brighton Area Fire Chief Urges Fireworks, Water Safety Ahead Of July 4th Holiday

June 30, 2026

By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



As July 4th celebrations approach, Brighton Area Fire Chief Mike O’Brian is urging residents to celebrate safely, stay hydrated and use caution around fireworks, alcohol and water.



His comments come as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is also reminding the public that fireworks can quickly turn a celebration into a tragedy when they are misused or malfunction.



According to the CPSC, there were 15 reported fireworks-related deaths in 2025, most involving misuse or device misfire and malfunctions. An estimated 13,000 people nationally were injured by fireworks last year, including an estimated 1,300 emergency room-treated injuries involving sparklers.



O’Brian said safety starts before the fireworks, especially during parades, races and other outdoor holiday events.



“Whether it’s the day of the parade, somebody competing in the runs, or just having fun, drinking water is important because it will sneak up on you and we want to make sure people enjoy the holiday,” O’Brian said. “We’d rather see them see our fire trucks in the parade than visiting them if something happened.”



The CPSC says the 15-to-24 age group accounted for the largest share of reported fireworks injuries. The most frequently injured body parts were hands and fingers, at 35%, followed by the head, face and ears, at 22%. Burns were the most common injury, making up 38% of all emergency room visits.



O’Brian said the department’s standing advice is to leave fireworks to the professionals.



“There’s plenty of opportunities around Livingston County to go watch real good shows,” O’Brian said. “But if you do choose to go shoot off fireworks, first make sure they are legal. There are still illegal fireworks. And if you have to get them out of the back of a trunk that someone’s selling them to you, they’re probably illegal.”



He said sparklers, which many families view as harmless, are also a concern. The CPSC says sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.



“It’s not always the big ones that cause damage and harm,” O’Brian said. “Sparklers lead to a lot of small injuries on hands and young kids and so making sure the fireworks are being used under adult supervision and we always say have a bucket of water right nearby where you’re lighting so the kids can put those sparklers when they’re done right in that bucket so they’re not going to get stepped on or other things that could happen.”



The CPSC recommends never allowing young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers; keeping a bucket of water or garden hose nearby; making sure fireworks are legal before buying or using them; never using fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs; lighting fireworks one at a time and moving back quickly; and never trying to relight or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited.

O’Brian said residents should also be considerate of neighbors.



“As a fire chief, it is amazing how many complaints we get on fireworks and so I would encourage people to be kind to your neighbors,” O’Brian said. “You may see it as a celebration but your neighbors may not.”



He said anyone using fireworks, especially those that leave the ground, should do so away from structures and only in an area large enough for fireworks to land back on their own property.



O’Brian also urged residents to plan ahead if alcohol is part of their holiday weekend, including on area lakes.

“If you are going to drink on any day of the holiday — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — make sure you have a designated driver and that includes boats,” O’Brian said. “Last year, we had some deaths on our lakes and many of them involved alcohol. Making sure all the safeguards are in place on your boat when you’re operating, using life jackets, not driving or operating while impaired.”