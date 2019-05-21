BAFA Day Camp To Inspire Young Women To Become Firefighters

May 21, 2019

The Brighton Area Fire Authority is hosting a 3-day event to encourage young women that they have what it takes to become a firefighter. Girls on Fire is a 3-day camp that will teach and give hands-on experience to the future women of Livingston County who may be interested in a firefighting career. Open to teenage girls from 14 to 18, the camp will give them the opportunity to meet inspirational women who are breaking down stereotypes in a typically male-dominated field. Participants will then train with firefighters learning CPR, self-defense tactics, leadership, and firefighting skills.



The event will take place June 17-19, from 8am to 3pm each day, at Fire Station 32, located at the corner of Old US-23 and Hyne Road in Brighton Township. At 2pm on the final day, parents are invited for pictures and a presentation of certificates.



Cost to participate is $50 due at registration, and includes a t-shirt and daily lunch. Space is limited to 25 girls.



Registration forms can be found here: http://brightonareafire.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Registration-Form-Girls-on-Fire-2019.pdf (Photo: brightonareafire.com) (MK)